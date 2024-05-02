Tension mounts as Israel faces unprecedented UN blacklisting over Gaza campaign

Amid the war in Gaza, the numerous statements made by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres against Israel have raised concerns that, for the first time, the country may be included on the international body’s blacklist of nations harming children in conflict zones.

UN Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict, Virginia Gamba is expected to publish a report on the issue next month and Israeli officials are scrambling behind the scenes to persuade the UN to correct the many inaccuracies included in the draft.

Given Guterres' criticism of Israeli actions in Gaza, Jerusalem fears it will be listed alongside terrorist organizations such as Islamic State, Al-Qaeda and Boko Haram. Hamas is also expected to be added to the list, according to assessments.

Last year, Israel's UN Ambassador Gilad Erdan organized a between meeting UN officials and then- IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi as part of efforts to amend the heavily critical draft, successfully keeping Israel off the blacklist.

Although no immediate sanctions are imposed on entities included in the list, there is significant concern that Israel's inclusion could facilitate further international initiatives against it, such as boycotts by commercial or arms companies.

Meanwhile, Colombian President Gustavo Petro said on Wednesday he will break diplomatic relations with Israel over its actions in Gaza after threatening to do so last March, if Israel does not comply with the United Nations Security Council resolution, which includes a "demand" for a cease-fire during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Petro has heavily criticized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and requested to join South Africa's petition accusing Israel of genocide at the International Court of Justice.

"Here in front of you, the government of change, of the president of the republic announces that tomorrow we will break diplomatic relations with the state of Israel ... for having a government, for having a president who is genocidal," Petro told cheering crowds in Bogota who marched to mark International Worker's Day and back Petro's social and economic reforms.

Colombia has become the second Latin American country to break off diplomatic ties due to the war in Gaza after Bolivia did so in November.