Lapid condemns deadly Russian attacks on busy Ukrainian cities

Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Monday condemned Russian cruise missiles strikes on busy Ukrainian cities , drawing criticism from nations all over the world.

Ukrainian emergency services said at least 11 people were killed and 64 wounded in Russian missile strikes across Ukraine, killing civilians and knocking out power and heat with its most widespread air attacks since the start of the war.

I strongly condemn the Russian attacks on the civilian population in Kyiv and other cities across Ukraine. I send our sincere condolences to the families of the victims and the Ukrainian people. — יאיר לפיד - Yair Lapid (@yairlapid) October 10, 2022

"I strongly condemn the Russian attacks on the civilian population in Kyiv and other cities across Ukraine," Lapid wrote on Twitter. "I send our sincere condolences to the families of the victims and the Ukrainian people."

3 View gallery Yair Lapid, Vladimir Putin ( Photo: AFP )

On Monday morning, Russia struck cities across Ukraine during rush hour in apparent revenge after President Vladimir Putin declared an explosion on the bridge to Crimea to be a terrorist attack.

Following the attack on Monday morning, Ukraine's Ambassador to Israel Yevgeny Kornichuk said that his country is demanding Israel change its policy toward his country and provide Ukraine with military aid.

3 View gallery Ukraine's Ambassador to Israel Yevgeny Kornichuk ( Photo: Yariv Katz )

"We have spoken with the prime minister and the foreign minister, I don't know what else needs to happen for Israel to change its policy," he told Ynet.

Kornichuk pointed to the polls which indicate that more than 80% of Israelis support Ukraine, what makes it more frustrating that talk of military aid is being neglected.

"They fail to talk about military aid because of 'fear for national security' concerning the Russian forces in Syria and all kinds of conspiracy theories that do not exist"

The ambassador insisted that Russia has withdrawn its forces from Syria because of the ongoing war with Ukraine. Therefore, he claims, there is no threat of Russian intervention in Israeli affairs in Syria, and politicians are only using this as an excuse to avoid making substantial decisions on the matter.

Kornichuk also mentioned the Jewish community that's suffering in Ukraine, and again stated that Israel remains one of the only Western countries who isn't supporting Ukraine with military means.

Monday's bombardment, meanwhile, has raised doubts regarding the return of the Israeli embassy staff to Kyiv. Before the Jewish High Holidays, Israel's Foreign Ministry called on Israelis in Ukraine to evacuate immediately.

As of now, the only Israeli politician to publicly express readiness to provide Ukraine with military aid was Zehava Gal-On, chairwoman of the left-wing Meretz party.

3 View gallery The Kerch bridge in Crimea on fire after explosion on Saturday ( Photo: AFP )

"Putin is firing missiles over Kyiv and Lviv. The streets are in up flames. U.S. President Joe Biden has already clearly stated that a genocide is taking place there," Gal-On wrote on her Twitter account.

"In the beginning of the war, Ukraine asked to be equipped with an Iron Dome - Israel resisted. The time has come to stop this resistance. It's the right thing to do when the civilians are being targeted by Iranian missiles because of personal madness of a bloodthirsty tyrant."