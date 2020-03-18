Health Ministry confirmes sick count 427 as 90 more fall ill with coronavirus

The Health Ministry announced on Wednesday that 90 more patients have been tested positive for the novel coronavirus since Tuesday night, bringing Israel's sick tally to 427.

Five patients are hospitalized in serious condition, ten additional patients are in moderate condition and eleven patients have made a full recovery.

Health worker at a Tel Aviv hotel repurposed for hosting coronavirus patietns in quarantine ( Photo: Moti Kimchi )

The IDF announced on Wednesday that two of the newly diagnosed patients were career soldiers in active service - patient no. 335, a man his 30s, and patient no. 336, a woman in her 20s. Both patients are hospitalized in light condition and are reported to have come in contact with another confirmed patient.

These are the eighth and ninth cases of the virus within the ranks of the Israeli army.

An IDF spokesperson said that the people who came in contact with the soldiers were updated and that other people who came in contact with them would be located.

Crowd in protective masks in Bethlehem amid coronavirus crisis ( Photo: AP )

The Palestinians reported on Wednesday three more cases of the virus in Bethlehem. There are 44 confirmed patients in the West Bank.

No infections have yet been reported in the Gaza Strip.

Israel Police said overnight Wednesday they had arrested three people suspected of organizing a wedding with 150 participants in Beit Shemesh Tuesday night,

breaking a Health Ministry order prohibiting mass-gatherings as part of the measures to stave off the spread of coronavirus