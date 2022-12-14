Israel: Bill letting Shas leader become minister advances

Israel's incoming coalition advanced several bills in preliminary votes on Tuesday, including one that will allow the leader of the ultra-Orthodox Shas party to be a minister despite criminal convictions.

If passed, this would be a change to a Basic Law, allowing Shas leader Aryeh Deri to take up the position of interior and health minister. Deri is also set to become finance minister later in the government's term.

2 View gallery Aryeh Deri, Itamar Ben-Gvir ( Photo: AFP )

The ultra-Orthodox lawmaker resigned from the last parliament (Knesset) as part of a plea deal that saw him admit to minor tax offenses and pay a fine in exchange for a suspended sentence of one year. Current Israeli law bars anyone sentenced to prison within the last seven years from becoming a minister. However, it is vague if this applies to suspended sentences as well.

Other advanced bills included one expanding the national security minister's authority, a role expected to be taken up by far-right lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir. If passed, the bill would transfer powers from the police to the national security office.

Before the vote, outgoing Public Security Minister Omer Barlev warned that broadening Ben-Gvir's powers would turn the country into a "police state."

Additionally, the incoming coalition advanced a bill that would create an independent minister that oversees West Bank building - a role likely given to far-right Religious Zionism leader Bezalel Smotrich, who has openly supported annexing the area.

2 View gallery Benjamin Netanyahu and Aryeh Deri ( Photo: Yoav Dudkevitch )