Swastikas scrawled on walls of two Bnei Brak synagogues

Swastikas were tagged on the walls of two synagogues in Bnei Brak in Israel on Saturday.

Photos of teenager Shira Banki, who was murdered by an ultra-Orthodox Jewish man during the Jerusalem Gay Pride Parade in 2015, were placed outside the entrance to one of the synagogues.

A swastika painted on a Bnei Brak synagogue

"The rampage of intimidation and swastikas on a synagogue in Bnei Brak on Shabbat is the rotten fruit of a continuous and unbridled incitement campaign against Judaism and the Haredim," MK Yaakov Asherof the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism party said Saturday evening.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

"The swastikas painted on the walls of a synagogue are a dangerous and disgusting act," Labor MK Rabbi Gilad Kariv said Saturday evening. "Throwing pictures of the late Shira Banki there only makes the act uglier and desecrates her memory and the message her parents have conveyed since her murder."

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said that "the vandalization of the Bnei Brak synagogue is a serious act of hatred and incitement."

"Contempt for the holy of holies in Israel, including the criminal use of the image of the late teenager Shira is an act of sheer wickedness. We will not remain silent. The police will bring the criminals to justice," he added.

Shira Banki, who was murdered by an ultra-Orthodox man during Jerusalem's Gay Pride Parade in 2015

In 2015, Yishai Schlissel, a resident of the West Bank settlement of Modi'in Illit, stabbed six people during the Gay Pride Parade in Jerusalem.