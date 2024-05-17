Some 75 rockets fired on Israel's north in several barrages, two lightly wounded

The IDF reported Friday that some 75 rockets were fired on Israel's north in several barrages, with dozens being intercepted.

Additionally, an Israeli Air Force fighter jet destroyed a Hezbollah launcher in the Yiron area that was poised to fire rockets at Israeli territory.

Two people sustained minor injuries from Hezbollah's rocket fire in the region. The barrage included dozens of rockets launched from the Golan Heights, Mount Dov, and extending to the Western Galilee. The attacks were heavy, widespread, and coordinated. Alerts for a hostile aircraft incursion were also activated in several locations.

Following the rocket sirens in the Merom HaGalil Regional Council area, a house was struck by a rocket, causing damage but no reported injuries. Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the latest barrage targeting the Galilee and the Golan Heights, stating that it fired 50 Katyusha rockets "at a military base" near Katzrin. The terror group also claimed to have targeted another military post in Israel.

The Merom HaGalil Regional Council stated, "We are witnessing an escalation from Hezbollah. The rockets are not only falling near the border but also deeper into the territory. We demand that the IDF escalate its attacks and inflict significant damage on the Lebanese side. We cannot afford to lose control of the north."