US slow-rolling military aid amid Gaza crisis, Israeli official claims

Amid tensions between the United States and Israel over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, an unnamed senior Israeli official has told ABC News that the pace of US military aid shipments has significantly slowed down.

1 View gallery Aftermath of Israeli incursion into Khan Younis' Hamed neighborhood ( Photo: EPA )

However, U.S. officials have refuted these claims, stating that there has been no deliberate delay in aid deliveries and that U.S. policies remain unchanged.

According to the Israeli official, while military aid shipments were initially rapid at the onset of the Israel-Hamas conflict, they have since become sluggish. Expressing uncertainty about the cause of the slowdown, the official emphasized that the pace of aid delivery has notably decreased in recent times.

In response to these assertions, U.S. officials have clarified that there has been no intentional deceleration in aid shipments to Israel. They maintain that U.S. policies regarding military assistance to Israel have not undergone any modifications.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>

More stories:

While both Israeli and US officials acknowledge concerns about the humanitarian situation in Gaza, the U.S. source emphasized that the Biden administration has not approved any measures to condition military support to Israel based on its actions in the conflict.

Earlier reports from Politico suggested that President Joe Biden might consider imposing conditions on future military aid to Israel if Israeli forces proceed with plans for an offensive in Rafah, a city in the southern Gaza Strip.

However, U.S. officials have not confirmed any such decisions, emphasizing the importance of continued dialogue and cooperation between the two allies.