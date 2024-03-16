Israeli who joined Hamas dies after being found unconscious in jail cell

Jumaa Abu Ghanima, an Israeli who crossed into Gaza to join Hamas and was arrested upon his return to Israel after the start of the war, passed away in the hospital overnight Saturday after he was found unconscious in his jail cell, the Israel Prison Service said in a statement.

1 View gallery Jumaa Abu Ghanima

Jailers at Eshel Prison in southern Israel discovered Abu Ghanima, 26, unconscious in his cell on Tuesday. An emergency response team from the Magen David Adom ambulance service was dispatched to the high-security facility and began resuscitation efforts on the inmate. He was then transported to Soroka Medical Center in Be'er Sheva in critical condition and passed away overnight Saturday.

Last month, Abu Ghanima was indicted at the Be'er Sheva District Court on charges of treason, including aiding an enemy during wartime and joining a terrorist organization.

According to the indictment, Abu Ghanima crossed the border into the Gaza Strip in 2016, joined Hamas' military wing and trained with the group's elite Nukhba forces. He also reconnoitered the border-adjacent kibbutzim, Be’eri and Rei’m, for the terrorist organization.

In 2021, Abu Ghanima was detained by Hamas for two years. During his interrogation by Hamas, he provided details including locations of IDF bases in southern Israel, such as Sde Teman, the Re'im base and a military installation in Be'er Sheva.

After living for about three months with Hamas operatives, Abu Ghanima entered basic military training. Subsequently, he advanced to training with the elite Nukhba unit, where he received instruction in urban warfare and capturing military positions.

His training covered a wide range of combat skills, including handling bombs and explosives, firing anti-tank missiles, ambush tactics, anti-tank warfare and more.

During his time in Gaza, Abu Ghanima conducted surveillance on Israeli territory and met with Hamas operatives.

Abu Ghanima agreed to partake in various terror activities, including plotting a shooting attack in Israel targeting soldiers, re-entering Israel to join the IDF with the intent of relaying information to Hamas and recruiting additional operatives. He also agreed to join a criminal organization in Israel to advance terror operations.