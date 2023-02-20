Netanyahu's son claims Shin Bet involved in 'coup' against his father

Yair Netanyahu , the son of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, claimed on Monday that the Shin Bet is involved in a "coup" against his father.

“Wow! The Shin Bet is involved in a coup against the prime minister,” he tweeted in response to a post by pro-Netanyahu journalist Eli Tsipori who covers his father's corruption trial. Netanyahu later deleted the post.

The post refers to witness testimony by Police Deputy Commissioner Shlomo Meshulam in which he claimed that the initial evidence that led to some of the charges against Netanyahu the father was provided by Yair’s personal driver, who is employed by the internal security agency.

"Commission of inquiry now!" he added in his post. "These people should be prosecuted and put away for many years."

The prime minister is facing charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust. he denies any wrongdoing and says he is the victim of a politically orchestrated “witch hunt” by the media and the left to oust him from office.

The prime minister’s son is known for his firebrand political activism on social media and controversial opinions.

Back in December, he accused police and State Attorney’s Office officials of treason for “making up criminal charges” against his father.

“Everyone can look up the laws in Israel and see what the punishment for treason is," the young Netanyahu said in an interview. "They don’t include imprisonment or deportation," he said, alluding to the death penalty.