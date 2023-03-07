In front of U.S. embassy, Israelis plead with Biden to help stop judicial overhaul

Scores of Israelis descended upon the U.S. Embassy in Tel Aviv on Tuesday in an appeal to President Joe Biden to speak up against the Israeli government's planned shakeup of the country's legal system.
In a video from the manifestation uploaded to YouTube, demonstrators are seen waving U.S. and Israeli flags and chanting slogans.
"President Biden, please help Israeli democracy! This is a heartfelt plea from a mother, we need the help of our best friend," one woman says in the video.
"It's his duty as the President of the United States and the leader of the free world," another man says.
"The price of error is intolerable," says a protester wearing a black baseball cap before shouting "we need your help" into a bullhorn.
A woman holding a giant Israeli flag says: "I never anticipated for Israel to lose the democracy, to lose their values of freedom and equality."
Yalla Tikva, the group behind the protest, said on their Facebook page: "Dear Mr. President Joe Biden, do not fall for Netanyahu's lies. He does not care for Israel or its democracy. The only thing that matters to him is avoiding prison at all cost. Please don’t give in or up on us. Help us save ISRAEL."
On the ground was a giant replica of the Israeli Declaration of Independence undersigned by the protesters.