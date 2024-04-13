An attack on a Sydney shopping mall leaves several dead, terrorism suspected

An incident some are saying is a terrorist attack has unfolded on Saturday at a shopping center in the Bondi Junction suburb of Sydney, Australia, where a man reportedly stabbed at least four people to death. Local authorities are investigating whether it actually is act of terrorism, and there are concerns that the casualty count may rise.

The assailant was shot dead by the police, as reported by the AFP news agency. Despite the evacuation of hundreds of people from the bustling mall, some individuals were left trapped inside. Among the victims is a nine-month-old baby, who was urgently taken to the hospital.

3 View gallery Scene of the attack ( Photo: DAVID GRAY / AFP )

Eyewitnesses reported hearing gunshots, and Australian media outlets have characterized the event as a "serious incident". One eyewitness recounted seeing a woman lying on the floor before seeking refuge in a jewelry store. Videos circulating on social media show crowds fleeing the shopping center as police vehicles arrive at the scene. Police helicopters are also operating in the area. Bondi Junction is known as an area where Israelis and Jews reside, but no information has been reported about the identity of the victims at this time.

3 View gallery Police on location ( Photo: DAVID GRAY / AFP )

An eyewitness named Aviva shared her experience with a local radio station, stating that she ran to her car and encountered people lying on the floor along the way. "I saw two, it's terrible, just terrible. I'm in shock," she said. Another individual, Jason, who fled the scene when the reports came in, told a local news channel that "the stabber was carrying a large knife and everyone started running."

3 View gallery The assailant on the left ( Photo: x.com )

Shai Levin, an Israeli living near the area, spoke to Ynet about the situation. He said, "the news here is reporting about one stabber who was shot, but they fear there are more hiding. The whole area there is blocked, we are currently blocked because it is located near a fairly central junction here in the area. There are helicopters in the air and the forces are walking around with automatic weapons - it's a very rare sight."