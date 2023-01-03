Palestinian teen killed in clashes, IDF maps home of terrorist for demolition

Palestinian health officials said on Tuesday that a 15-year old was killed by Israeli troops in the Deheisheh refugee camp outside Bethlehem.
The military said they opened fire after having stones, objects and firebombs hurled at them during a raid to apprehend a terror suspect.
The teen was identified as Adam Essam Shaker Ayyad, a resident of the camp.
Troops also mapped the home of Islam Faroh, suspected of planting two bombs in Jerusalem last November, ahead of a possible demolition.
The first explosive device went off at a busy bus stop at Jerusalem's main exit during rush hour, and the second, 30 minutes later, hit a bus stop near an outlying settlement.
Two Israelis were killed in the bombings. Aryeh Shechopek, a 16-year-old student, died at the scene of the explosion. Another victim, 50-year-old Tadasa Tashume Ben Ma'ada, passed away from his wounds in Shaare Zedek Medical Center three days later.
Faroh, a resident of a neighborhood in east Jerusalem, and was described by the Israeli authorities as a lone attacker driven by ideology akin to that of Islamic State was arrested last week after a prolonged manhunt.
The IDF said their mapping was in preparation of a demolition of the building, should authorities decide to take such action.