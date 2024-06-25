Hezbollah warned US may not prevent Israel attack, report

Officials say Israel makes a compelling argument why it must launch an offensive against the Iran-backed group after the increasing attacks on its north and amid the need to return tens of thousands of its residents home to the border region

The U. S. told Hezbollah it may not be able to prevent an Israeli attack in South Lebanon, Politico said in a report. The unusual message came as U.S. President Amos Hochstein was attempting to prevent an all-out war on Israel's north amid intensifying fire between the IDF and the Iran-backed terror group.
Hezbollah must understand that Washington would help Israel defend itself if the Lebanon-based group retaliates against an Israeli offensive on Lebanon, sources told the news outlet.
“Israel’s gotta do what they gotta do,” a Defense Department official said.
2 View gallery
פגיעה בבית משפחת בן שלמה במטולה פגיעה בבית משפחת בן שלמה במטולה
A home in Metula hit by Hezbollah fire
(Photo: Metula security )
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant will meet U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Tuesday to discuss the crisis on Israel's northern border as well as the war in Gaza and the threats posed by Iran.
“We think there ought to be a diplomatic resolution to the conflict across the Israel-Lebanon border that is keeping tens of thousands of families on each side of the border from returning to their homes,” Matthew Miller, the State Department spokesperson, told reporters Monday.
Politico reported that U.S. intelligence officials believe that Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah doesn’t want a war but assess that there is an increasing risk that one may break out over a miscalculation on either side.
2 View gallery
שר הביטחון יואב גלנט בפגישה עם מזכיר המדינה האמריקני אנתוני בלינקןשר הביטחון יואב גלנט בפגישה עם מזכיר המדינה האמריקני אנתוני בלינקן
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken
(Photo: Defense Ministry )
Sources said Israel made "compelling arguments," why it may have to launch an offensive to remove Hezbollah from its northern border and allow its tens of thousands of displaced residents back to their communities.
