Border Police officer stabbed in a West Bank terror attack, Palestinian assailant killed

A Border Police officer was stabbed by a Palestinian on Friday in the West Bank town of Hawara, the assailant was shot dead by the forces.

Footage from the scene shows the officer trying to apprehend the Palestinian who approached him, while other Palestinians trying to interfere.

