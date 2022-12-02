Border Police officer stabbed in a West Bank terror attack, Palestinian assailant killed

Footage shows the officer confronting with the attacker who was able to free himself and attempted to snatch his automatic weapon, but was shot dead

A Border Police officer was stabbed by a Palestinian on Friday in the West Bank town of Hawara, the assailant was shot dead by the forces.
    • The officer who was slightly wounded was evacuated to receive medical treatment.
    The scene of the terror attack
    Footage from the scene shows the officer trying to apprehend the Palestinian who approached him, while other Palestinians trying to interfere.
    The officer was able to isolate the attacker, but the suspect was able to free himself and attempted to snatch his automatic weapon, the officer's weapon fell to the ground, but he was able to pull his handgun and shot and killed the attacker.
    The officer then retrieved his weapon and called for reinforcement.
    The stabbing attack in Hawara
    Earlier on Thursday overnight, shots were fired at an Israeli bus in the West Bank, the bullets hit the bus, and besides the driver, there were eight other passengers, but there were no casualties in the incident.
