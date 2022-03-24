Israel thwarts largest-ever arms smuggling operation on Lebanese border

Some 61 weapons and drugs with a total value of some NIS 3,500,000, were seized and three Arab residents of the north were arrested.

The operation began early on Thursday morning after the IDF alerted the police that suspects were seen approaching the border from the Lebanese side.

The police began their surveillance and identified the suspects on the Israeli side as they approached and apprehended them after setting up a road block on a local highway. the suspects attempted to escape but were quickly stopped and arrested by the police.

Police Northern District Commander Shimon Lavi said the weapons would have been put to use by criminal elements had they not been captured.

