North Korean trash balloons sent to South Korea found to contain parasites

Hermit state has been launching trash balloons over the border into southern neighbor since late May

Ynetnews|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Parasites have been found in trash balloons sent by North Korea over the border and into South Korea, a South Korean government ministry announced Monday.
North Korea has been launching trash balloons over the border into South Korea since late May. The balloons contained soil with human DNA and parasites such as roundworms, whipworms, and pinworms, typically found in underdeveloped countries.
1 View gallery
בלון בלוני זבל ש צפון קוריאה שיגרה ל דרום קוריאהבלון בלוני זבל ש צפון קוריאה שיגרה ל דרום קוריאה
(Photo: EPA/ROK JCS, AP)
The balloons also carry waste materials, dirty underwear and socks, torn clothes, and used paper.
While South Korea reported no risk of transmitting parasitic diseases, the balloons prompted concerns about public health threats and the deployment of military units to inspect for explosives and biohazards, raising tensions on the Korean Peninsula.
North Korea claims the balloons are a response to propaganda campaigns by defectors and activists in South Korea, which it opposes, fearing they could threaten the regime's leadership.
This article was written in collaboration with Generative AI news company Alchemiq
Sources: nknews.org, koreaherald.com, voi.id, english.jagran.com, com.my, and m.koreaherald.com.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""