North Korean trash balloons sent to South Korea found to contain parasites

Parasites have been found in trash balloons sent by North Korea over the border and into South Korea, a South Korean government ministry announced Monday.

North Korea has been launching trash balloons over the border into South Korea since late May. The balloons contained soil with human DNA and parasites such as roundworms, whipworms, and pinworms, typically found in underdeveloped countries.

The balloons also carry waste materials, dirty underwear and socks, torn clothes, and used paper.

While South Korea reported no risk of transmitting parasitic diseases, the balloons prompted concerns about public health threats and the deployment of military units to inspect for explosives and biohazards, raising tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

North Korea claims the balloons are a response to propaganda campaigns by defectors and activists in South Korea, which it opposes, fearing they could threaten the regime's leadership.

