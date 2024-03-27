Popular English-language government spokesman Eylon Levy fired following fumbles

He targeted the UK's foreign minister on social media, had an unauthorized audition for 'Dancing with the Stars,' and distributed fake news; Officials stress that while there's no doubt he has natural skill and talent, his repeated missteps left them no choice

Itamar Eichner|
Eylon Levy, the English-language spokesperson for the Israeli government, is expected to conclude his role in the government's Public Diplomacy Directorate soon. After he was suspended about two weeks ago for a contentious tweet directed at British Foreign Minister David Cameron, Levy will not be resuming his duties. This tweet sparked significant backlash from the UK, prompting them to seek clarification on whether Levy's comments represented the official stance of the Israeli government.
Levy's controversial tweet against David Cameron wasn't the sole driving factor that led to his impending departure from his position as a spokesman for Israel. During his tenure there were several incidents, including an unauthorized audition for Israel's edition of "Dancing with the Stars," first reported by Ynet. This, coupled with other incidents, warranted a reprimand from the head of the National Diplomacy Directorate, Moshik Aviv.
At the onset of the war, Levy circulated an unverified report about a severed penis on one of the October 7 victim's bodies, which was later debunked. This lapse in fact-checking severely undermined Israel's credibility. Meanwhile, new spokespersons, including Avi Hyman and David Mansar, have since joined the system.
Senior officials in the Public Diplomacy Directorate said that while Eylon Levy is undoubtedly a skilled communicator with fluent English, his lack of statesmanship and repeated errors in his conduct were incompatible with his role as an Israeli government spokesman.
Reports in recent months indicated that the prime minister's wife, Sara Netanyahu, demanded Levy's removal due to his negative posts against the government following the judicial overhaul last year. These claims were denied by Netanyahu's office and were also refuted by Sara herself.
