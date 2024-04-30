Egyptian cease-fire proposal best presented so far, Hamas official says

The Egyptian proposal for a cease-fire in Gaza is the best that has been presented to Hamas in recent months, as it includes concessions on several points that Israel insisted on holding onto, an official for the terror organization told on Tuesday Palestinian news network Quds, which is associated with the group.

"Israel accepts the unconditional return of the displaced and has abandoned the notion that they will not return," the official said, referring to Hamas' demand that Palestinians would be allowed back in the northern Gaza Strip.

Saudi television channel Al Hadath reported that Hamas' response to the cease-fire proposal is expected to be received by Wednesday evening."

Meanwhile, the War Cabinet was scheduled to convene on Tuesday as Israel awaits Hamas' response to the latest proposal, expected by Wednesday. Hamas representatives who were in Cairo for cease-fire talks had already returned to Qatar.

The Cabinet decided that the Israeli delegation to the negotiations would remain in Israel until receiving the terror group's response, Al-Hadath reported.

Israeli officials, however, remain pessimistic that the negotiations would succeed as they believe Hamas leader in Gaza Yahya Sinwar would only agree to a deal that would advance an end to the war.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday that the offer on the table was "extraordinarily generous" toward Hamas .

A Hamas source told the Al-Aalam Al-Arabi news agency that "obstacles to the deal can be overcome by adjusting the number of days of the cease-fire. The Egyptian proposal is acceptable to both sides, but the issue is the number of hostages in the relevant age group. The cease-fire period may be reduced if Hamas does not release more than 20 hostages. Hamas has not abandoned its demand to declare an end to the war, but is willing to discuss the issue during the cease-fire."

Speaking to Palestinian newspaper Al-Quds Al-Arabi, Hamas sources outlined the points of agreement and the items still under dispute. Points of contention include the extent of withdrawal from the Netzarim Corridor, which bisects the Gaza Strip, and the number of prisoners and detainees to be released from Israeli jails in exchange for the hostages, including their identities.

The paper added that Israel has agreed to remove its condition that only women, children and the elderly be allowed to return to Gaza's northern areas. The report also claimed Hamas had demanded that Turkey be among the guarantors of a cease-fire, along with Qatar, Egypt, the U.S. and Russia but Israel had rejected that demand.

According to several reports, between 30 and 50 terrorists are expected to be released for each civilian and soldier hostage freed, respectively, with some reports arguing the number of Palestinian inmates released could be in the thousands.