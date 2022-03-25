Israel to host 'historic' regional summit next week, foreign minister says

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the foreign ministers of the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco will arrive in Israel to participate in meetings on Sunday and Monday, he said in a statement.

-- in what appears to be an attempt to demonstrate a united front against the revival of the nuclear deal between Iran and world powers.

According to Cairo, the three leaders also spoke about other regional and international issues - some of which are expected to also come up in the regional summit next week.

