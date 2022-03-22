Israel, Egypt, UAE meet in attempt to show united anti-Iran front

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan met Tuesday in Egypt in what appears to be an attempt to demonstrate a united front against the revival of the nuclear deal between Iran and world powers.

The Egyptian presidency said the three leaders discussed the stability of energy markets and food security during a meeting at the Egyptian Red Sea resort of Sharm al-Sheikh.

2 צפייה בגלריה Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan ( Photo: Egyptian presidency )

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed is considered the de facto ruler of the United Arab Emirates.

The Egyptian presidency statement said other regional and international issues were discussed. It did not say whether they included the tensions between the oil-rich Arab Gulf states and Israel on the one side and Iran on the other.

Shared concerns over Iran prompted the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain to forge ties with Israel in 2020, creating a new regional axis at a time of uncertainty over the commitment of their key security ally, the United States, to the region.

The Gulf states were excluded from talks to revive a 2015 nuclear pact with Tehran which they have criticized for not addressing Iran's missiles program and regional proxies, including in Yemen.

The UAE, along with Saudi Arabia, has resisted Western calls to hike oil output and contain a jump in crude prices caused by the conflict in Ukraine.

Egypt faces new economic pressures due to the war in Ukraine that saw it devalue its currency by 14% on Monday.

The war has also left Egypt facing higher costs for its substantial wheat import needs as well as a loss in tourism revenue from Russian and Ukrainian visitors to Red Sea resorts. Russia and Ukraine are the main suppliers of wheat to Egypt, which is often the world's largest importer.