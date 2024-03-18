IDF troops clash with terrorists at Al Shifa hospital, 80 suspects arrested

The IDF's dramatic early morning raid on Al Shifa Hospital, announced by its spokesperson, began at 2:30 AM as part of a surprise operation.

Gaza's largest medical facility was surrounded by the 401st Brigade of the 162nd Division and special forces who entered the facility. This operation followed extensive intelligence gathering by the IDF and Shin Bet, indicating that in recent weeks, senior Hamas commanders and operatives had been using the hospital and its facilities for terrorist activities.

The swift encirclement prevented the terrorists from escaping, initially on foot with special forces arriving secretly, followed by tanks and armored vehicles tightening the siege around the medical institution in western Gaza City. The operation also included air support, resulting in the elimination of some terrorists through airstrikes.

So far, about 80 Palestinians have been arrested in the hospital area as part of the operation, including terrorists. Fighting continues in the hospital vicinity six hours after the operation began, following initial clashes upon the arrival of the troops.

The IDF called for terrorists to leave the hospital and surrender. The army is utilizing drones and specialized technologies to provide units with tactical, intelligence, and operational advantages.

The military said the operation is underway and control over the area has been established. According to the IDF, Hamas is once again attempting to use Al Shifa as a main terror headquarters in the northern Strip. The IDF had previously warned healthcare officials in the Strip, including those at Al Shifa, of Hamas' return to using hospitals for terror purposes.

Forces on the ground are accompanied by Shin Bet investigators and Unit 504 for field interrogations, assisting in screening everyone exiting the hospital and checking them. The forces arrived with ample medical supplies and food to be provided to Al Shifa later, separating the terrorists from the medical teams.

A soldier was lightly injured in the exchange of fire, and several terrorists were killed in the fighting, part of which took place within the medical facility itself. The army believes the terrorists have been using different rooms inside the hospital but not tunnels, as the IDF had destroyed them earlier in the war.

One person posted a video to Instagram from inside the hospital. "This might be my last video. We are trapped in Al Shifa Hospital and being intensively shot at," he said as explosions can be heard in the background.

"IDF forces entered the medical compound and surprised us inside the hospital. What you're hearing now are confrontations and exchanges of fire around the hospital. At Al Shifa's entrance, you can hear sounds and shrapnel flying. The whole world has turned its back on us, but God is with us, God will help us and we will prevail, God willing."

The person, who recorded himself inside the hospital, claimed, "We are trapped here, pray for us, this might be my last video. I have no idea what's happening outside, the situation is catastrophic."

Officials in Gaza’s Hamas-controlled health ministry reported fatalities and injuries at the hospital. According to their statements, a fire broke out at the entrance to the facility, and communications were severed. They alleged cases of suffocation among the displaced, including children, in the hospital’s Building 8. "We call on all international institutions to immediately stop the massacre," they said.