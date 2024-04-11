IDF launches ground assault in central Gaza Strip

The IDF on Thursday launched a ground assault in the central Gaza Strip, near the Nuseirat refugee camp.
Following a series of unusual strikes overnight and the bombing of a tower block in the morning hours, the IDF announced that the 162nd Division began a targeted operation in the area overnight, noting that fighter jets and drones attacked dozens of terror sites above and below ground.
"Prior to the entrance of the troops to the area, IAF fighter jets and additional aircraft struck terrorist infrastructure above and below the ground in the central Gaza Strip," a statement read.
"During the operation, the Israeli Navy conducted a number of targeted strikes along the coastline in the central Gaza Strip in order to assist ground troops operating in the area."