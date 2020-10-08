Bnei Brak hospital chief quits after calling Haredi sector 'unruly mass that kills'

The head of Bnei Brak's sole hospital resigned from his post on Thursday, only a few hours after he called the ultra-Orthodox sector an "insubordinate mass that kills people."

Clashes have been erupting in Haredi cities across the country, including Bnei Brak, for the past week as police officers are trying to enforce lockdown rules in these communities, known for disregarding health directives. According to health officials, more than 40% of newly-diagnosed cases originated in ultra-Orthodox communities.

Director of Maayanei Yeshua Hospital Prof. Moti Ravid ( Photo: Dr. Avishai Teicher Pikiwiki Israel )

In an interview with Kan public broadcaster, Director of Maayanei Yeshua Hospital Prof. Moti Ravid said he has never seen a group of people so unruly "that it actually kills people".

"I do not understand what the connection is between religion and what they are doing, they were taught to accept everything and give nothing in return for years."

Hours later, the hospital said the management has expressed regret over his remarks, "in which abusive things had been uttered that should not be said against the ultra-Orthodox public in general and against rabbis in particular."

Prof. Ravid submitted his resignation letter shortly after.

Clashes between police and Haredi residents in Bnei Brak ( Photo: Shaul Golan )

Senior hospital officials said that due to great mistrust, which has developed between Prof. Ravid and the ultra-Orthodox public in Bnei Brak, he had no choice but to leave his post.

"These are outrageous things that emotionally harmed our patients," a senior hospital official said. "These are things that should not have been said at this time, when the city is in the most difficult period in its history. As a result, there was no other choice but for him to vacate his place."