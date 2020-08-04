Israel sees 1,801 new confirmed coronavirus cases

The Health Ministry reported Tuesday morning that 1,801 Israelis have tested positive for coronavirus in the previous 24 hours, 278 of them since midnight.

There are currently 24,764 coronavirus carriers across the country, among them, are 349 patients hospitalized in serious condition and 97 patients on ventilators.

Coronavirus ward at Rambam Medical Center ( Photo: Courtesy of Rambam Medical Center )

Health authorities had received the results of 22,396 virus tests conducted in recent days.

Eight people have succumbed overnight to complications of COVID-19, the illness caused by coronavirus, raising Israel's virus-related fatalities to 554.

The Baruch Padeh Medical Center in northern Israel relayed that a 22-day-old child was hospitalized with a high fever. The girl has tested positive for coronavirus at the hospital and her condition is reported to be mild. Both the infant's parents are confirmed COVID-19 patients and are in home-isolation.

More than 400,000 Israelis were instructed to enter quarantine during July because of possible contact with confirmed carriers of coronavirus.

Police in protective gear escort man breaching isolation ( Photo: Israel Police )

People entered quarantine after instructions were delivered following phone tracing by the Shin Bet Security Agency, epidemiological investigations, and by their own initiative according to information obtained by Ynet.

Some 224,000 citizens were told to self-isolate after the Shin Bet tracking system alerted them of possible contact with a confirmed coronavirus patient while only 67,000 were instructed so as a result of investigations conducted by health officials.

About 100,000 Israelis decided to self-quarantine out of an abundance of caution.