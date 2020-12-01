Israel seeing start of third coronavirus wave, says senior health official

A senior Health Ministry official said Tuesday that Israel is currently seeing the beginning of a third coronavirus wave due to continued rise in infection.

Health Ministry's Head of Public Health Services Sharon Alroy-Preis said during a weekly briefing that she is concerned by the rising number of new COVID-19 cases. On Monday over 1,200 people tested positive for the pathogen for the first time since October.

Health Ministry's Head of Public Health Services Sharon Alroy-Preis ( Photo: GPO )

"This is the beginning of the third wave, we still do not know the full effects of the concessions that we've allowed," she said, referring to the easing of lockdown curbs. "We are expected to see an increase in the coefficient of infection and in the number of new verified cases."

Last week, the government lifted a host of coronavirus curbs, including partial reopening of high schools and shopping centers, which some health experts said might negatively impact the contagion rate.

A line of people at Arena Mall in Nahariya ( Photo: Ilanit Tokosh )

"We are not trying to declare a lockdown on holidays," she said, referring to the upcoming Hanukah holiday. "We are closely monitoring the infection index and we may need to take preventative measures. One of the ideas that has come up is to implement night curfew during the holiday. It is being discussed, but we are not there yet."

She also said that at least 90 communities in Israel are seeing a worrying increase in the infection rate, including Be'er Sheva and Ramat Gan.

"About 40% of the contagion is in the Arab sector and 9% in the ultra-Orthodox sector," she said. "We are closely monitoring the general sector. There are 90 municipalities in the State of Israel that are changing trend. This is the reversal of the trend that we've been fearing. That's how the second wave started."

Coronavirus ward at Barzilai Medical Center ( Photo: AFP )

Alroy-Preis added that Israelis should not count on a coronavirus vaccine becoming available this winter.