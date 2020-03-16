250 in Israel infected with coronavirus, 4 in serious condition

The number of coronavirus cases in Israel has reached 250, while the number of infected in serious condition is now up to four, health authorities said Monday.

The Health Ministry said at least 190 patients are hospitalized, 12 are in the process of hospitalization, while 44 others are being treated at home. Four patients have recovered.

Medical lab for coronavirus tests at Sheba Hostpital ( Photo: Amit Huber )

One of the patients considered in serious condition is an 88-year-old man with an underlying health condition. He was admitted to The Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem overnight Sunday with breathing problems.

Two other patients in serious condition are a tour driver who transported Greek pilgrims found to be infected upon their return home and a worker at Ben-Gurion Airport. Eleven others are in moderate condition and the rest in mild condition.

On Saturday evening, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Israel will shut all shopping centers, restaurants, cafes and entertainment facilities for at least five weeks as part of a series of new strict measures to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

He told the news conference that exceptions on the ban would include supermarkets, pharmacies and gas stations.

The new directive also limits all public gatherings to only 10 people.