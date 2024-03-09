Turkey's Erdogan calls Netanyahu's government 'Nazis of our time'

In his speech in Istanbul on Saturday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan compared Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the world's worst historical dictators: Adolf Hitler, Joseph Stalin, and Benito Mussolini. This follows a series of Erdogan's comments and accusations against Israel which have been intensifying since the outbreak of war on October 7.

“Netanyahu and his administration, with their crimes against humanity in Gaza, are writing their names next to Hitler, Mussolini and Stalin, like today’s Nazis,” he said.

Erdogan also reiterated his support for Hamas, noting that no one could "make" Turkey "qualify Hamas as a terrorist organization," citing criticism over Ankara's refusal to designate the group as a terrorist movement.

"Turkey is a country that speaks openly with Hamas leaders and firmly backs them.”

"We will continue to do what is necessary to hold Israeli officials accountable for the massacres committed in Gaza in accordance with international law," stated Erdogan, citing the intensified dialogue between Ankara and Cairo.

