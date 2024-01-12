Europe split over US, UK strikes on Houthis in Yemen

Italy, Spain, and France stood out on Friday by not taking part in U.S. and British strikes against the Houthi group in Yemen and not signing a statement put out by 10 countries justifying the attacks.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>

Read more:

The divergence highlights divisions in the West over how to deal with the Iranian-backed Houthis, who have been targeting civilian ships in the Red Sea for weeks in what they say is a protest against Israel's military campaign in the Gaza Strip.

1 View gallery U.S. and British strikes against Houthi group in Yemen ( Photo: Reuters )

U.S. and British warplanes, ships, and submarines launched dozens of air strikes across Yemen overnight in retaliation for the repeated Houthi attacks on one of the busiest commercial shipping routes in the world.

The Netherlands, Australia, Canada, and Bahrain provided logistical and intelligence support for the operation, U.S. officials said.

In addition, Germany, Denmark, New Zealand, and South Korea signed a joint statement with these six nations defending the overnight attacks and warning of further action to protect the free flow of Red Sea trade if the Houthis did not back down.

A source in Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's office said Italy had declined to sign the statement and as a result, was not asked to participate in the attacks.