Germany to request join as third party in Hague case: 'Israel is not committing genocide'

The German government strongly rejected Friday the accusations made at the UN's top court that Israel is committing "genocide" in Gaza and cautions against the "political instrumentalization" of such charges.
Read more:
Government spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit asserted in a statement that Israel is acting in self-defense following "inhuman" attacks by Hamas on October 7. Hebestreit emphasizes Germany's commitment to the UN Genocide Convention, signed in 1948 in response to the Holocaust, considering Germany's history and the crimes against humanity.
Germany plans to intervene as a third party before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) using an article that permits states to seek clarification on the application of a multilateral convention. This uncommon step, if approved by the court, would enable Germany to present its own counterarguments against South Africa's accusation of Israel committing genocide.
The court will subsequently determine whether Germany's arguments will be presented in written form or delivered orally.
While the International Court of Justice has been historically hesitant to accept third-party intervention applications, those that have been considered in the past have had a substantial impact on the tribunal's decisions.
Government spokesperson Hebestreit acknowledges differing perspectives globally regarding Israel's ground offensive operation against Hamas in Gaza. However, he emphatically states, "The German government firmly and explicitly rejects the accusation of genocide leveled against Israel before the International Court of Justice. The allegation lacks factual basis."