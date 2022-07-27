For first time since taking office, Lapid meets Jordan's King Abdullah II

Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Wednesday met Jordan's King Abdullah II in Amman for the first time since taking office.

According to the Jordanian state media, the two discussed the need to create a political horizon to achieve "a just, comprehensive and lasting peace based on the two-state solution", and to strengthen security, stability and regional development.

2 View gallery Lapid meets Jordan's King Abdullah II in Amman ( Photo: GPO )

The king also told Lapid that Palestinians should be part of U.S.-sponsored regional economic projects to underpin stability in the Middle East.

Lapid's office said the meeting was warm and included a joint lunch with the king and the delegations of the two states.

It was also reported the two leaders discussed ways "to improve the long-standing relationship between the nations and to strengthen the common interests between the countries."

The Prime Minister's Office added the leaders "emphasized the close personal relationship and mutual appreciation as an important pillar for preserving regional stability and real achievements for both nations and the entire region."

The two also discussed the recent visit of U.S. President Joe Biden to the Middle East and the possibilities the trip has opened up for the region, "including everything related to regional architecture."

The leaders also discussed the development of various bilateral projects, including the Jordan Gateway project bridge, the establishment of solar facilities in Jordan and desalination in Israel, joint tourism ventures in the Eilat-Aqaba Gulf, food security, agriculture and transportation. "The prime minister and the king instructed their teams to advance large projects and to move forward quickly."

At the end of their meeting, Lapid thanked the king for the warm welcome and hospitality. The leaders agreed to continue developing the relationship and dialogue between the countries and peoples.



