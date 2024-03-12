1st shipment of flour leaves Ashdod port for Gaza, after delays

After months of delay, Israel on Tuesday cleared the first shipment of flour to be delivered to Gaza, after it arrived at the port of Ashdod. The shipment of 114,000 tons of flour is expected to meet the needs of Gazans for a number of months.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promised U.S. President Joe Biden last January, that the flour would be transported to the Strip, but it was delayed amid opposition from ministers in the security cabinet.

2 View gallery Gazan carries sacks of flour delivered in Rafah ( Photo: AFP )

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, Netanyahu's far-right coalition partner who opposed humanitarian aid being delivered through Israel, eventually conceded, after they were convinced it was critical for the continuation of the war.

Another of Netanyahu's coalition partners, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir remains the only voice of opposition in the cabinet, currently.

2 View gallery Itamar Ben-Gvir ( Photo: Alex Kolomoisky )