One Yeshiva, 18 fallen soldiers: 'Our hearts are broken, we must be worthy of them'

"The feeling is incredibly difficult. Amishar was a close friend of mine; our families were close," recounted Amiad Cohen, shortly after accompanying his good friend and neighbor of Major (res.) Amishar Ben David , a commander in the Commando Brigade, fell last Friday in a battle in southern Gaza.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>

Read more:

"Half an hour before Shabbat, we received a phone call that Amishar was killed and that the IDF representatives were on the way. At the same time, we were sitting in the synagogue for Friday evening prayers. Amishar's children sat next to me. Half an hour after the start of the prayer, they came to call them, to tell them what we had known earlier. It's a pain that's hard to describe."

2 View gallery The 18 fallen IDF soldiers from the Bnei David Yeshiva ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

"God takes the good ones," added Amiad, "It was clear that Amishar would lead the way, no matter what. His wife and mine were together for these five months while I served in the north and he in the south, and now I'm back and he's not. It's tough. Now we have a responsibility to support her and the children."

Amishar studied at the Bnei David pre-military yeshiva in Alon Shvut, where since the beginning of the war, 18 of its graduates have fallen. Amiad, a graduate of the 13th cohort, attended the yeshiva a year before enlistment and three additional years afterward.

He spoke about the special values ​​of the yeshiva: "It's important to know that the yeshiva students are precious. We remember those we lost along the way, including Eliraz Peretz and Roi Klein, who were neighbors of mine and Amishar's, and many others. The yeshiva educates for action based on values of sanctity and purity, and if necessary, there is a readiness to pay the ultimate price so that others will be okay." Amiad emphasized that "this is a message not just about what to die for, but primarily about what to live for."

2 View gallery Major (res.) Amishar Ben David

In addition to Amishar, since the beginning of the war, 17 graduates of the yeshiva have fallen: Neria Zisk, Shay Shamriz, Aryeh Rein, Etan Naeh, Tzvika Lavi, Nethanel Menachem Eitan, Alemnew Emanuel Feleke, Josheph Malachi Guedalia, Dekel Suissa, David Haim Meir, Dvir Lisha, Dr. Eitan Menachem Neeman, Yehuda Natan Cohen, Moshe Yedidyah Leiter, Eyal Meir Berkowitz, Gavriel Shani, and Yitzhar Hofman.

Rabbi Eliezer Kashtiel, the head of the continuation yeshiva, accompanied the students every step of the way. "My heart breaks anew every time, it's truly a feeling that's hard to describe," he said. "I think we feel very small next to those who have fallen, and that obligates us each time we remember their bravery, to do everything we can to preserve their spirit. To ensure that it doesn't fall or change because of the pain. To maintain our purpose, our identity, and our values."