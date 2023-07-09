Possible hate crime: Hassidic Jew assaulted in Brooklyn after being asked is he's Jewish

In the Crown Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn, during the night between Friday and Saturday, aHassidic Israeli man was violently attacked. He was stabbed in the arm with a screwdriver after being questioned about his Jewish identity.
The incident occurred around 2:30 in the morning when two individuals approached the victim. Due to his limited English proficiency, he did not fully comprehend their words but recalled being asked whether he was Jewish.
Subsequently, one of the assailants stabbed him with a screwdriver. Despite the injury, the victim did not seek immediate assistance and went to sleep. It was only on Saturday morning that his friends contacted emergency services, leading to his transfer to a hospital for medical treatment. The police are currently investigating the incident and considering the possibility that it may be a hate crime.