Jordanian queen compares Hamas atrocities to pain of war

Jordan's Queen Rania said on Monday that Israel is committing "atrocity after atrocity" in the Gaza Strip. In an interview with CNN on Monday the Jordanian royal said that Palestinians have experienced 156 instances similar to October 7, given the duration of the war.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>

Read more:

"As devastating and traumatic as October 7 was, it doesn't give Israelis a license to commit atrocity after atrocity. Israel experienced one October 7, since then the Palestinians have experienced 156 October 7. They have been going through this every day" Rania said.

2 View gallery Jordan's Queen Rania ( Photo: CNN )

The queen said she saw an increasing number of infants dying from malnutrition and thirst, describing it as a "slow motion mass murder of children, five months in the making," calling it "absolutely shameful, outrageous, and entirely predictable," and deliberate."

In the interview, Rania claimed that It's not a coincidence that the world witnessed what she described as one of the most violent chapters in the war under one of the most extreme and racist governments in Israel's history. She said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's policy was based on clandestine support for Hamas to undermine the Palestinian Authority and claim there's no partner for peace.

2 View gallery Humanitarian aid parachuted over Gaza ( Photo: EPA )