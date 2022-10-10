Israeli security forces continue hunt after gunman from J'lm shooting attack

Security forces on Monday continued their manhunt after the gunman who attacked a checkpoint in Jerusalem on Saturday, killing Noa Lazar and wounding two others.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

City neighborhoods beyond the partition wall remained under curfew and clashes broke out in the Shuafat refugee camp where much of the search was concentrated.

4 View gallery IDF troops during searches to apprehend suspected terrorist in Saturday shooting attack ( Photo: AFP )

As of Sunday afternoon, the general lockdown on the West Bank for the Sukkot Holiday was in effect, due to last until midnight on Monday.

Investigation of the attack revealed the gunman discharged eight shots at the checkpoint force after stepping out of a car, before his gun jammed and as no shots were fired in response. He then escaped on foot, unharmed into the neighboring refugee camp. The forces present were unable to stop him.

4 View gallery Security forces in pursuit of suspected terrorist near the Shuafat refugee camp ( Photo: AFP )

Security officials believe he expected to be killed and did not plan an escape route.

4 View gallery Suspected gunman in Saturday's fatal shooting attack

They also said the attack took place as the guards were involved in a shift change – a vulnerable time which requires extra vigilance. Some of the commanders, including members of the IDF and the Border Police will likely be sanctioned although the police and military said it was too early to discuss any disciplinary action at this time.

Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi arrived at the checkpoint on Sunday, unannounced. He spoke to local commanders and the IDF force attached to the Border Police force, and told them they, along with the rest of the security forces deployed to the West Bank boundaries, were Israel's first line of defense. "Thanks to you," Kochavi said, "many attacks have been prevented on a daily basis."

4 View gallery Chief of Military Staff Aviv Kochavi with troops at Shuafat checkpoint ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

The military chief told the force he was glad to take the opportunity, unfortunate as it is, to thank them for their work.

"We will all have to learn from this incident and prevent any future attacks," he said. "This is our responsibility and we will carry it out diligently. Be proud of your work, with all the difficulty," he said.







