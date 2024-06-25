German minister announces more Gaza aid, criticises parts of Israeli government

Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Tuesday said the Israeli proposed deal with Hamas, as revealed by U.S. President Joe Biden, was the only realistic way to end the war. "There are parts of the Israeli government who undermine Israel's security interests," she said.
"Increasing settler violence is spreading fear and terror in the West Bank and digging ever deeper trenches of hatred."
The minister who was visiting Israel as part of efforts to prevent war between Israel and Hamas from escalating into a regional conflict, announced 19 million euros ($20.3 million) in more aid to Gaza and criticized parts of the Israeli government for actions that she said undermined the country's long-term security.