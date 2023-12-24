IDF troops uncover child-sized suicide vests in Gaza home raid

The IDF reported Sunday morning that Israeli troops have found a large weapons cache inside a civilian building in the northern Gaza Strip, also containing explosive vests fitted for children.
Additionally, dozens of mortar shells, hundreds of grenades and intelligence materials were also located in the compound, situated near schools, a mosque and a medical clinic.
As the IDF escalates its counterterrorism operations against Hamas, Israeli forces engaged an enemy observation post, executing a precision airstrike that eliminated multiple terrorist combatants.
In Jabaliya, a joint task force comprising infantry units, close air support and artillery batteries successfully engaged and eliminated seven terrorists, while demolishing four Hamas surveillance installations.
Additionally, in a surgical strike on a strategic command node in Khan Younis, IDF personnel uncovered and secured an extensive arsenal, including a significant quantity of grenades and various explosive ordnance.