Tal Chaimi, Joshua Mollel confirmed killed by Hamas, bodies held in Gaza

Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak announced Wednesday evening that Tal Chaimi, who has been listed as missing since October 7, was murdered by Hamas. Later in the evening, it was reported that Joshua Mollel from Tanzania, who had been missing since October 7, was abducted to the Gaza Strip and murdered there.

According to the kibbutz's statement, Chaimi, 41, was the "third generation of the founders of Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak and was connected with every fiber of his soul to the kibbutz and was one of the pillars of the community."

2 View gallery Tal Chaimi ( Photo: Abducted and Missing Families Forum )

"His family and friends say that he was always the first to help, lend a hand, and instill calm and confidence in everyone around him. Only about three months ago, Tal lost his mother, Esti, after a battle with a serious illness. Tal left behind his wife Ella, three children - 9-year-old twins and a 6-year-old, his father Zohar, and his sister Or. May his memory be blessed," the statement read.

Shortly after the alarms sounded on October 7, Chaimi, a member of the kibbutz’s alert squad team, was called into action. The last conversation his wife, Ella, had with Tal was at 8:30 that morning. "After that, he didn't answer. When we were evacuated, they told me he was missing, and I immediately told the children the truth. I opened the phone and showed them on the map where he was, showing how close he was to us."

Since then, she has stuck to her decision: "I don't tell them that there's a chance Daddy might not come back. I think they understand it on their own."

2 View gallery Joshua Mollel ( Photo: Abducted and Missing Families Forum )

Joshua Mollel, a Tanzanian agricultural intern in Israel reported missing since October 7, was kidnapped and murdered in the Gaza Strip where his body is held by Hamas, Kibbutz Nahal Oz, where he worked, announced on Wednesday.