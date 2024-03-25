Lebanese media surprised by massive IDF re-entry into Gaza's largest hospital

The Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar, which is known to align with Hezbollah, cited a source from the "Palestinian resistance in Gaza" on Monday, which emphasized the significance of the IDF's ongoing raid on Gaza City's Al Shifa Hospital and the number of terrorists arrested or killed.

The source also asserted that the "resistance," despite its current challenges, is not reliant on a single leader. "The resistance has managed to adapt to the current situation and reorganize its ranks, considering the possibility that the enemy might have obtained new information from interrogating the detainees," according to the source. He further claimed that the resistance "remains strong and can endure all losses."

The IDF has been conducting an operation in the largest hospital in Gaza for a week now. To date, Israeli forces have eliminated at least 170 terrorists and arrested around 480 suspects who have been identified as members of Hamas or Islamic Jihad. The IDF has indicated that among the detainees are high-ranking terrorists, including members of the Islamic Jihad's "upper echelon." However, the army has stressed that their identities cannot be revealed yet due to the critical information they possess.

The IDF revealed earlier on Monday that a significant number of weapons have been discovered at Al Shifa Hospital in recent days. These weapons were covertly stashed among medical supplies and even with patients and displaced Gazans on the premises of the hospital. IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari explained on Monday that a substantial number of the apprehended terrorists were involved in the planning and execution of the massacre on October 7. He described the ongoing operation at Al Shifa as one of the most successful since the beginning of the war.

"This operation isn't over yet. Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists are barricading themselves inside Al Shifa Hospital. Hamas is destroying Al Shifa Hospital. Hamas is firing from inside the emergency room and maternity ward. ... Terrorists are firing mortars at our soldiers, causing extensive damage to hospital buildings," Hagari said in an English-language briefing to reporters.

Hagari emphasized that the IDF has been able to assist the wounded and move them away from areas of destruction. "The IDF works with precision and acts with care, especially toward the patients and medical staff. We distinguish between Hamas terrorists and civilians they are hiding behind."