



A Hamas terrorist admits he committed rape ( Video: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )





Despite a damning report that included evidence and testimony from the UN Secretary-General's representative on sexual violence during conflicts regarding Hamas crimes, UN Secretary-General António Guterres decided not to include Hamas on the UN's blacklist of suspects involved in conflict-related sexual violence list.

In the report, Guterres refrained from attributing responsibility to Hamas, despite the representative Pramila Patten's explicit acknowledgment of the clear link between Hamas' October 7 terrorist attack and systematic, targeted sexual violence.

2 View gallery UN Secretary-General António Guterres ( Photo: AFP )

Unlike Patten's report, which expressed genuine concern for continued sexual violence against Israeli hostages and demanded their immediate release, Guterres avoided explicit condemnation.

The blacklist includes several terrorist organizations operating in various countries, including the Central African Republic, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Iraq (ISIS), Mali, Somalia, Syria, Sudan, South Sudan, Myanmar, Syria, Haiti, and Nigeria. The report states that the list "does not aspire to be exhaustive and includes organizations with credible information against them."

In response, the Israeli Foreign Ministry expressed deep concern about the publication of the report by UN Secretary-General Guterres on sexual violence during conflicts. They criticized the UN for failing to condemn Hamas publicly and add it to the list of terrorist organizations responsible for crimes, refusing to acknowledge Hamas as a terrorist organization despite its atrocities committed on October 7 and thereafter.

2 View gallery Protestors outside BBC offices in the United Kingdom ( Photo: AFP )

The report is a tragic testament to the UN's failure under Guterres' leadership since October 7 and serves as a green light for terrorism and violence.

In discussions between Israeli representatives and UN officials regarding Hamas' non-inclusion on the blacklist, UN sources stated that it was too early to make such a decision.