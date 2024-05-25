Hezbollah operatives attacked by Drone in Homs, man dies in Damascus explosion, attributed to Israel





One dead in car explosion in Damascus





A car traveling in the area of Homs in Western Syria carrying Hezbollah operatives was attacked by a drone, the Hezbollah affiliated Al Mayadeen reported on Saturday. The UK based Observatory for Human Rights said the attack was launched by Israel. (Lior Ben Ari)

At least one person was killed earlier, in an explosion in a car in the Al Mazeh neighborhood of Damascus on Friday, Syria media reported but did not reveal his identity.

The official Syrian outlets did not assign blame for the explosion but according to the UK based Observatory for Human Rights, a Syrian opposition group, the victim was "affiliated with Iran," and the explosion was a targeted killing.

2 View gallery Aftermath of an explosion in a Damascus car killing one ( Photo: Screenshot )

"It is not difficult to infiltrate Syria and Israel has been following officials linked to Iran and Hezbollah," the Observatory said in its report, carried by Saudi media.

2 View gallery An Israeli strike on the area of Homs, Syria

According to media reports, Israel assassinated Hezbollah operatives on Syrian territory most recently in a strike on a base south-west of Homs used by pro-Iran militias earlier in the week, killing six people, two of them from the Lebanon based terror group.