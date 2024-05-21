IDF launches counterterror operation in Jenin

The IDF on Tuesday began a counter terrorism operation in Jenin, where some 30 armed terrorists were said to have been hurt in exchanges of fire with Border Police troops. Palestinian sources said at least three people were killed and eight other wounded.

