IDF launches counterterror operation in Jenin

In exchanges of fire, at least 30 armed terrorists hurt; Palestinians report at least 6 killed, others wounded after dozens of IDF, Border Police troops enter Jenin refugee camp in early morning hours 

Elisha Ben Kimon, Einav Halabi|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Jenin
Border Police
West Bank
IDF


The IDF on Tuesday began a counter terrorism operation in Jenin, where some 30 armed terrorists were said to have been hurt in exchanges of fire with Border Police troops. Palestinian sources said at least three people were killed and eight other wounded.
2 View gallery
IDF troops enter Jenin refugee camp in counter terrorism operation IDF troops enter Jenin refugee camp in counter terrorism operation
IDF troops enter Jenin refugee camp in counter terrorism operation
(Photo: Screenshot )
Dozens of IDF and Border Police troops entered the Jenin refugee camp in the early morning hours.
2 View gallery
ג'ניןג'נין
Aftermath of an IDF strike on Jenin refugee camp on Saturday
(Photo: Alaa Badrneh / EPA)
Over the weekend, the military launched a helicopter strike on terrorist command centers in Jenin, killing Islam Khamayseh which the military said was responsible for a series of terror attacks in the area, including the shooting attack near the settlement of Hermesh in May 2023, when Meir Tamari was murdered. "Khamayseh was also responsible for the terror attack at the Efes junction, during which several Israeli civilians were injured," the IDF said.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""