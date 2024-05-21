IDF launches counterterror operation in Jenin

The IDF on Tuesday began a counter terrorism operation in Jenin, where some 30 armed terrorists were said to have been hurt in exchanges of fire with Border Police troops. Palestinian sources said at least three people were killed and eight other wounded.
Dozens of IDF and Border Police troops entered the Jenin refugee camp in the early morning hours.
Over the weekend, the military launched a helicopter strike on terrorist command centers in Jenin, killing Islam Khamayseh which the military said was responsible for a series of terror attacks in the area, including the shooting attack near the settlement of Hermesh in May 2023, when Meir Tamari was murdered. "Khamayseh was also responsible for the terror attack at the Efes junction, during which several Israeli civilians were injured," the IDF said.