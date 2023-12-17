Watch: IDF exposes biggest Hamas underground tunnel yet in Gaza

Inside the massive Hamas tunnel ( Video: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )





The IDF revealed Sunday footage of the biggest Hamas underground tunnel exposed so far, stretching from Jabaliya across 4 kilometers (2.5 miles) to the proximity of the border with Israel in the northern part of the Gaza Strip.

The underground tunnel includes subterranean chambers designed for prolonged stays over several months in a secure manner. Reaching 15 stories below ground, the tunnel can accommodate hundreds to thousands of terrorists, and its entrances, located near Israeli territory, have been efficiently concealed.

Animated infographic of the tunnel ( Video: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

The construction of the tunnel from the cameras of the Hamas terrorist organization ( Video: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )





According to estimations, Hamas intended to use this tunnel for a large-scale terror attack against IDF soldiers in the final days of the war. In recent weeks, several terrorists attempted to ambush IDF soldiers from the tunnel, but they were thwarted and neutralized. As a result, the tunnel began to gradually reveal itself. The IDF is uncertain why Hamas did not preserve the secrecy of the tunnel for its original purpose, and it is estimated that additional tunnels exist near the Israeli border.

Commanding Officer of the Northern Gaza Brigade, COL Haim Cohen, from inside the tunnel ( Video: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )





4 View gallery The exposed Hamas tunnel ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

4 View gallery The Hamas tunnel located by the IDF ( Photo: Yoav Zitun )

Over the weekend, the IDF revealed to journalists only one branch of the tunnel, located several hundred yards from the Erez Crossing. This specific branch served as a conduit for thousands of Gazan laborers who entered Israel daily for employment. The exposed tunnel is cylindrical and considered narrow, with a height of three to four meters and a width of about five meters—allowing the passage of vehicles through its structure.

Hamas’ terrorist attack on the Erez humanitarian crossing on October 7th ( Video: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )





4 View gallery The biggest Hamas tunnel located yet ( Photo: Yoav Zitun )

4 View gallery Defense Minister Yoav Gallant inside the tunnel ( Photo: Defense Ministry )

This tunnel descends at a moderate slope, featuring a rail for transport. The exposed section leads to the main tunnel's core, where journalists did not gain access. In this central area, vehicles can travel like a metro tunnel, with organized pathways and spacious accommodations for prolonged stays in a secure manner over several months.