US mulls military strike on Houthis

The U.S. is considering an attack on the Houthis in Yemen after the spike in attacks meant to impose a "naval blockade" on Israel and disrupt maritime trade routes that are critical for the world economy, according to a report in Politico.

The report published late on Saturday quotes two administration officials. One of them told Politico that the Pentagon moved the Dwight D Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group into the Gulf of Aden, off the coast of Yemen, in support of possible U.S. action. The group was moved from the Persian Gulf where it had been deployed at the start of the war in Gaza, as part of the U.S. effort to assist Israel and deter Iran and its proxies from opening additional fronts against Israel.

One tenth of the world's oil and an estimated trillion dollars in goods pass through the Bab el-Mandeb strait each year, and all maritime traffic heading to Egypt's Suez Canal must pass through there.

The Politico report comes soon after what appeared to be an uptick in Houthi attacks in recent days and after the Pentagon said 14 attack drones launched from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen were shot down by the USS Carney, and an additional drone was shot down by a British destroyer, the HMS Diamond.

In the early morning hours of December 16 (Sanna time) the US Arliegh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS CARNEY (DDG 64), operating in the Red Sea, successfully engaged 14 unmanned aerial systems launched as a drone wave from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen. The UAS were… pic.twitter.com/Rjkzng5LxW — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) December 16, 2023

Houthi rebels said they fired a barrage of drones toward the port city of Eilat in southern Israel. The announcement came hours after Egypt’s state-run media reported that Egyptian air defense had shot down a “flying object” off the Egyptian resort town of Dahab on the Red Sea.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin was scheduled to arrive in Israel on Monday, for meetings with Israeli leaders, accompanied by the chairman of the Joint Chiefs, General Charles Brown. The two were also expected to travel to Bahrain and Qatar in an effort to establish an international coalition to respond to the threats posed by the Iran-backed Houthi group.

Ahead of his trip, Austin extended the deployment of the USS Gerald Ford carrier group sent to the Mediterranean in early October, for an additional month.

There are currently 19 American warships in the area, seven in the Mediterranean Sea and 12 in the Red Sea, the Arabian Sea and the Persian Gulf.

Despite the U.S. efforts to defend against the Houthi attacks, Maersk, the world’s largest shipping company, announced on Friday that it was ordering all of its vessels heading to the Bab el-Mandeb Strait to stop their journeys after a missile attack on a Liberian-flagged cargo ship.

German-based shipper Hapag-Lloyd said it was pausing all of its container ship traffic through the Red Sea until Monday, and on Saturday French container shipping line CMA CGM Group said it had ordered all its vessels scheduled to pass through the Red Sea to “pause their journey in safe waters with immediate effect until further notice.”

The cargo vessels would now need to sail around Africa to avoid Houthi strikes, resulting in rising prices for goods not only in Israel but on the world market as well.

Houthi spokesman Mohammed Abdel-Salam said Saturday that the rebels have engaged in “communications and discussions” with international parties, brokered by Oman. In a post on X he said attacks on Israeli linked ships would continue “until the aggression stops” and the siege of Gaza is lifted.

Israel has said it is the responsibility of the international community to solve the crisis but warned that without an effective resolution the IDF may have to take action.