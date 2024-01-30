More corrupt than UAE, less than Qatar: Israel dropped to 33rd place in global index

The Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) published Tuesday the 2023 global ranking of perceived levels of public sector corruption, placing Israel in the 33rd place, with 62 points.
Read more:
According to the CPI, the critical threshold is 50 points, below which countries are considered corrupt. Israel dropped two places compared to the 2022 ranking when it scored 63. However, it is an improvement from 2021 when Israel was ranked 36th with a score of 59. In 2016, Israel's score was 64.
The Corruption Perceptions Index, conducted by Transparency International since 1995, evaluates the perceived level of corruption in 180 countries, helping companies assess the risks of doing business in different nations.
At the top of the list of the least corrupt countries are Denmark, Finland, New Zealand, Norway, Singapore, Sweden, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Germany, and Luxembourg. Just ahead of Israel, in 27th place, is the United Arab Emirates, followed by Taiwan, Chile, the Bahamas, Cape Verde, South Korea, and Israel.
Following Israel in the rankings are countries such as Lithuania, Portugal, Latvia, Spain, Qatar, Czech Republic, Italy, Slovenia, Costa Rica, Slovakia, Cyprus, Saudi Arabia, Malta, and Croatia, which received a score of 50.
Towards the bottom of the list, among the most corrupt countries, are Russia, Nigeria, Iran, Lebanon, Honduras, Eritrea, Afghanistan, Sudan, Libya, Haiti, North Korea, Yemen, South Sudan, Syria, and Venezuela. Somalia holds the title of the most corrupt country in the world, with only 11 points.
In terms of geographical regions, Israel is ranked 2nd in the Middle East and North Africa, after the United Arab Emirates. The average score for the region is only 38, compared to an average score of 65 for European Union countries, including Britain and Switzerland. Notably, the average score for Arab countries is 34, significantly lower than that of Israel.