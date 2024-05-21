IDF's chief of staff in Gaza: 'Ready for dangerous and complicated operations to bring hostage bodies back'

Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi toured Jabaliya in the heart of the Gaza Strip, along with the head of Southern Command and the commander of the 98th Brigade and held a security assessment on Tuesday. He met in Gaza with the commanders who participated in the recent operation to recover the bodies of hostages held there.

Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi toured Jabaliya in the heart of the Gaza Strip, along with the head of Southern Command and the commander of the 98th Brigade and held a security assessment on Tuesday. He met in Gaza with the commanders who participated in the recent operation to recover the bodies of hostages held there.

Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi toured Jabaliya in the heart of the Gaza Strip, along with the head of Southern Command and the commander of the 98th Brigade and held a security assessment on Tuesday. He met in Gaza with the commanders who participated in the recent operation to recover the bodies of hostages held there.