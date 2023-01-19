Major Israeli law firms warn against judicial reforms in joint letter

"We wish to alert to the assault on the independence of the judicial system and to the disruption of the system of checks and balances that are the basis of the democracy we are so proud of, along side our nation being the home of the Jewish people," the letter said.

The authors said they did not represent either side of the political divide and respect the decision of voters but add that as attorneys who appear in court on a daily basis, are familiar with the court system including its challenges and problem.

