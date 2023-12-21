Watch IDF special ops encounter, kill terrorist, destroy tunnel shaft

An IDF special operations unit on Thursday, killed a Hamas terrorist after he tried to lure them toward an IED in Beit Hanun, in the northern Gaza Strip.
"The soldiers opened fire, threw grenades and neutralized the threat from a distance. Following the incident, the soldiers destroyed the tunnel shaft," the IDF said in a statement
A helmet camera used by one of the fighters recorded the moment the troops encountered the terrorists and opened fire. They later destroyed the tunnel shaft he emerged from.
The special antiterrorism force had been deployed to bolster troops in the region and has used the special means at its disposal.
"Our firepower eliminated the threat," the commander said. "We then investigated the tunnel using our technological tools to determine its direction and ultimately destroy it."