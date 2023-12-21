Watch IDF special ops encounter, kill terrorist, destroy tunnel shaft

Force deployed to bolster troops in northern Gaza Strip encounter terrorist emerging from shaft, attempting to lure then to IUD nearby; after inspection of tunnel, force destroys it

Yoav Zitun|
Footage from the soldiers’ helmet cameras from the activity in the northern Gaza Strip and footage from inside the tunnel shaft
(IDF)

An IDF special operations unit on Thursday, killed a Hamas terrorist after he tried to lure them toward an IED in Beit Hanun, in the northern Gaza Strip.
"The soldiers opened fire, threw grenades and neutralized the threat from a distance. Following the incident, the soldiers destroyed the tunnel shaft," the IDF said in a statement
2 View gallery
פעילות הלחימה בטרור של חטיבת הראל בבית חנון בג'ניןפעילות הלחימה בטרור של חטיבת הראל בבית חנון בג'נין
IDF counterterrorism unit operates in Beit Hanoun on Thursday
(Photo: Gadi Kabalo)
A helmet camera used by one of the fighters recorded the moment the troops encountered the terrorists and opened fire. They later destroyed the tunnel shaft he emerged from.
The special antiterrorism force had been deployed to bolster troops in the region and has used the special means at its disposal.
2 View gallery
פעילות הלחימה בטרור של חטיבת הראל בבית חנון בג'ניןפעילות הלחימה בטרור של חטיבת הראל בבית חנון בג'נין
IDF antiterrorism unit at Beit Hanoun on Thursday
(Photo: Gadi Kabalo)
"Our firepower eliminated the threat," the commander said. "We then investigated the tunnel using our technological tools to determine its direction and ultimately destroy it."
