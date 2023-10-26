Gantz says hostages are focus and objective of fight

National Unity leader Benny Gantz said on Thursday that Israel was working tirelessly to achieve its moral and national duty to bring the hostages held in Gaza, home. "We are using all means at our disposal," he said.

The former defense minister said Israel was facing a greater challenge than ever before. He said this was an extensive battle that demands measured decisions taken in a responsible manner to plan and executed what is needed.

3 View gallery National Unity leader Benny Gantz tours the south ( Photo: Ra'anan Cohen )

"The battle against Gazan terror will continue within the strip's territory - going deep, anywhere and at any time required to ensure security for the communities that will be restored and will rebuild the region," he said "The (ground) maneuver will be but one stage of a long process that will include defensive, diplomatic and social aspects that will take years."

Gantz, does not exempt himself from responsibility regarding the failure with Hamas. This comes shortly after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that "a comprehensive investigation would be conducted, and accountability would be demanded from all parties involved, including myself."

3 View gallery PM Netanyahu during the statement to the nation ( Photo: GPO )

"No one, including myself, can evade responsibility if they have been involved in leading and governing the State of Israel in any capacity," Gantz said during a press conference. "Having held significant security and policy roles in Israel for more than two decades, I do not exempt myself from responsibility, whether it pertains to actions that occurred or did not occur."

Gantz emphasized that the decision to join the emergency government and establish a war cabinet was "the appropriate course of action for the State of Israel, and this step has already demonstrated its effectiveness in decision-making, political and security conduct, as well as conveying a message both internally to Israeli society and externally to our adversaries."

When asked about the duration of his tenure in the government, he responded, "I did not engage in politics when I joined the emergency government, and I have no intention of doing so while serving in it. Just as I knew when to enter, I will also know when to exit. Our partnership is one of destiny, not a political alliance."

Gantz did not deny that the United States had requested Israel to delay its ground operations to allow for the deployment of their own forces. He stated, "We are engaged in ongoing discussions at various levels. This is not solely a localized event within Israel. It is an event that has multiple dimensions. Considering the United States is our most significant strategic partner, their needs are taken into account"

"Over the last fortnight, we have been tirelessly engaged in unwavering endeavors, day and night, to fulfill our moral obligation and national duty of bringing back our daughters and sons safely home. We are employing every conceivable approach, exploring every avenue, and utilizing all available resources to achieve this objective. The repatriation of the abducted individuals and the missing is an inseparable component of our ongoing war efforts."

3 View gallery Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. Sec. of State Antony Blinken at the military HQ in Tel Aviv ( Photo: GPO )