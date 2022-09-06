Standing next to an F-35 fighter jet, Lapid issues stern warning to Iran

Prime Minister Yair Lapid visited on Tuesday the F-35 squadron at the Air Force base in the northern Negev, where he released a rare warning message: "If Iran continues to try, it will discover Israel's long arms and capabilities."

The Prime Minister's message was coordinated with the Americans, in light of Mossad chief David Barnea's visit in Washington DC.

4 View gallery Yair Lapid in his visit at the air force base ( Photo: GPO )

According to Lapid, "its still to soon to know if we indeed succeeded in thwarting the nuclear deal, but Israel is prepared for any threat and any situation."

After he emphasized Israel's readiness and capabilities, Lapid added that "We will continue to act on all fronts against terrorism and against those who seek our cause. As agreed between me and President Biden, we have full freedom to operate on anything we see fit in order to prevent the possibility that Iran becomes a nuclear threat."

In his visit at the airforce base, Lapid was accompanied by Tal Kelman - head of the Strategic Division of the IDF Planning Directorate, Brig. Gen. Avi Gi - the military secretary to the prime minister, and Brig. Gen. Gilad Keinan - the commander of the base.

4 View gallery Yair Lapid in his visit at the air force base ( Photo: GPO )

As stated, the visit took place during Barnea's visit to the United States, and the Prime Minister office emphazied that the Mossad chief is there "as part of the political campaign against Iran." Barnea's visit to Washington DC was preceded by the visit of Defense Minister Benny Gantz and National Security Advisor Eyal Hulata. Barnea will hold a series of meetings with senior CIA officials, the White House and the National Security Council. Barnea's visit to a is part of the Israeli pressure campaign which aims to prevent the nuclear agreement – or at least to harden the U.S. stance on Iran.

On Monday afternoon Lapid met with an American delegation from both parties, headed by Senators Lindsey Graham and Bob Menendez. At the meeting held in Jerusalem, Lapid presented to the members of Congress and Senators the up to date regional developments, and emphasized Israel's stance towards the Iran nuclear deal.

"Israel is operation, and will continue to operate, in order to prevent Iran from becoming a nuclear country," said Lapid to the American guests.

4 View gallery (L-R) Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Tex.), Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) and Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) speak to the press at the King David Hotel in Jerusalem, Sept. 5, 2022 ( Photo: Dario Sanchez/The Media Line )

Thomas Nides, the United States Ambassador to Israel, also spoke of the topic to the American delegation and clarified that "the U.S. understands the aggression of Iran," and "will never tie Israel's hands in the need to defend itself.

"President Joe Biden spoke with Lapid and repeated the message we stand by Israel to make sure Iran never obtains a nuclear weapon," Nides said. "It is also in our national and security interest as we repeated over and over again.

4 View gallery U.S. President Joe Biden ( Photo: AFP )

The ambassador added the U.S. would like a diplomatic solution to this matter, but only under conditions the president laid out before his European colleagues.

"There are many gaps that must be bridged before we actually agree to the deal. Joe Biden has shown he sticks to principles, and his principles are that he supports the State of Israel and its security," Nides added.